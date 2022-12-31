A boy is silhouetted as he looks at the last sunset on year of 2022 at Lhoknga beach, Indonesia's Aceh province on December 31, 2022. Photo: AFP
Buddhist followers light candles during celebrations for the New Year at Jogye temple in central Seoul on December 31, 2022. Photo: AFP
A youth lights candle on a sand sculpture to welcome the New Year at the Sangam area, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj on December 31, 2022. Photo: AFP
A tourist poses for a picture with a camel dressed in christmas themed clothing near the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital on December 31, 2022. Photo: AFP
