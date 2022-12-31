Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday aged 95, spent almost eight years leading the Catholic Church before he chose to resign in 2013.

For most Maltese, the highlight of his papacy was a 27-hour visit to the island between April 17 and 18, 2010.

The late pope, who was born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, flew to Malta just one day after turning 83.

The creative side of some of the locals' shone during Ratzinger's visit.

Mementos of the Papal visit. Photo by Chris Sant Fournier at the former Floriana/Valletta bus terminus

Children welcoming the Pope in St George's Square, Valletta. File photo: Times of Malta

He was received with enthusiasm wherever he went: people turned up in their hundreds, particularly at Paola and Kalkara, from where the late pope boarded a catamaran for his crossing of the Grand Harbour, accompanied by a flotilla of almost 100 small boats.

Several recall the Valletta Waterfront heaving with some 10,000 young people who waited for Benedict's arrival for about four hours.

Once he landed at the waterfront, he told the youths gathered there that other nations could learn from Malta's Christian example.

The Pope flew to Malta just one day after turning 83. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Benedict visited Malta on the occasion of the 1950th anniversary of St Paul's Shipwreck. Seen here on the ferry in the Grand Harbour.

On the first day here, he met Malta's political leadership at the Palace before being driven to St Paul's Church in Rabat.

At St George's Square, children sang Happy Birthday to the pontiff in four languages as he waved from the Palace balcony, praising them for their enthusiasm.

In Rabat, he prayed at St Paul's grotto and addressed Maltese missionaries on the church parvis.

On the first day, after meeting Malta's political leadership at the Palace before being driven to St Paul's Church in Rabat.

5,000 children welcomed His Holiness at the Palace Square in Valletta.

Under the shadow of scandal

That was Malta's third visit by the head of the Roman Catholic Church and it took place at the height of the clerical sex abuse scandal.

Earlier that month, Lawrence Grech, who claimed to have been sexually abused by priests in a Santa Venera orphanage, had called on the pope to issue an apology.

He had said Benedict should use his trip to Malta to apologise to local victims of child abuse, just like he had done to the Irish.

The victims praised the Pope for his courage in meeting them and said the 35-minute encounter had given them peace in their hearts.

Benedict's visit in fact made international headlines when the pontiff held an unscheduled meeting with the victims.

The meeting with the Maltese victims at the Apostolic Nunciature lasted 35 minutes. The victims later said it had been a “healing experience”.

It was a historic first for the pontiff and appeared aimed at reinforcing the pope's expressions of regret. The Holy See described the pope's meeting with the victims as deeply moving.

The highlight of the visit was Papal Mass on the granaries.

Some 50,000 people gathered in a drizzle for Papal Mass on the granaries in Floriana. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The sun came out shortly before the Pope arrived at granaries, where, in his homily he urged the Maltese people to reserve the faith and values. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A 50,000-strong mass

Just moments before, the Pope had led mass for some 50,000 faithful at the Floriana granaries.

Recalling that event many years later, artistic director Carlo Schembri, who had been responsible for designing and coordinating the backdrops to that papal visit, told Times of Malta that the chairs the pontiff and 700 members of the clergy were going to sit on were made of durable recycled cardboard.

“I remember I was speaking to Mgr Charles Scicluna and I told him I was concerned about the rain since the chairs were made of cardboard. He told me: ‘The pope said it will not rain.’ I believed him.”

And although there was a heavy downpour in the early hours on April 18, the sun did come out by the time the pontiff was expected at the granaries.

During his visit, Pope Benedict urged the people of Malta to preserve the faith and values transmitted to them by St Paul. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Ratzinger was also the pope who canonised Dun Ġorġ Preca, making him Malta's first saint during a rain-drenched ceremony in St Peter's Square in June 2007.

During mass at the granaries in 2010 he had referred to the saint, urging Maltese priests to use Dun Ġorġ as their model.

"Dun Ġorġ was a priest of remarkable humility, goodness, meekness and generosity, deeply devoted to prayer and with a passion for communicating the truths of the Gospel. Let him serve as a model and an inspiration for you, as you strive to fulfil the mission you have received to feed the Lord's flock."

Ratzinger canonised Dun Ġorġ Preca in 2007. Seen here people at a local social club following the ceremony. File photo: Timess of Malta

