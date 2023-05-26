These pictures show the dire state of St Lukes’s Hospital eight years after a promise to refurbish it was made in the deal to privatise three state hospitals.

Daniel Ellul takes readers on a tour using photos provided by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

A nurse’s station, a dusty remnant of what was once the epicentre of every ward.

Fairyland, the once cheerful children’s surgical ward, now more like something out of a bad dream.

The corridors of the Pietà hospital, where the walls are flaking and the ceiling has metal mesh showing through.

A staff locker room, now a chaotic reminder of the place where nurses used to start or end their busy day.

Broken windows and mouldy walls characterise St Luke Hospital corridors.

The orthopaedic operating theatres, now resembling a disaster zone.

This dilapidated area would be a familiar sight for relatives and friends who used to visit patients in hospital.

Chairs and unused hospital beds are piled onto each other in the abandoned hospital.