A single picture can often convey the meaning of an idea or story more effectively and directly than spoken word. Indeed, pictograms are considered as the earliest known form of writing, dating from ancient times, such as the Egyptian hieroglyphics.

In contemporary times we encounter pictograms in various scenarios, from reading a map and understanding road signs to communicating our emotions through pictorial representation of our facial expressions, or what we all refer to as emoticons and emojis. These images resemble what they signify and act as a universal language, understood across ages, countries and cultures.

By making reference to past and contemporary pictograms, as well as to the artworks of the exhibition Face With Tears of Joy, currently showing at Blitz, children will create their own set of pictograms and expressive characters.

They will be making use of the paper montage technique and at the end of the workshop the participants can share their visual story. The workshop will be led by Kristina Borg, a visual artist and art educator. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Art Education and a Master’s degree in Visual Arts and Curatorial Studies.

Her interdisciplinary research-practice focuses on sociopolitical issues in urban-collective spaces, in dialogue with Divergent Thinker, Malta and she forms part of the Salzburg Global Forum for Young Cultural Innovators. She collaborated in a number of local and international projects as artist, curator, exhibition designer and project manager.

The workshop – titled ‘Pictures With Feelings’, for children aged six to 12, will take place at Blitz, St Lucy Street, Valletta today at 2pm. Participation is free but booking is essential. E-mail contact@thisisblitz.com with names and ages. Blitz is supported by the Arts Council Malta through a cultural partnership agreement.