Restoration work on Bidnija's tiny, picturesque church has been completed by the Curia.

Completion of the project, which cost €85,000, was celebrated by a press conference by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi. 80% of the outlay came from EU funds.

The parliamentary secretary responsible for EU funds, Aaron Farrugia, was present.

The project was carried out over the past six months.

Mgr Galea-Curmi said the Church was committed to safeguarding the national heritage as much as it could and society should too. The cultural and religious heritage were an expression of the people's faith and their identity.

Mgr Galea-Curmi thanked the government for its assistance.

The church was built in 1920 and this was the first major restoration project on it. 1920. It is dedicated to the Holy Family.