Grim Tales, an art exhibition by Joseph Bugeja, is on display until July 19 at Casino Notabile, Rabat.

When we think about fairy tales, many of us imagine a world that is picture-perfect, where the protagonists live happily ever after for most of the time. But the original versions of many of these tales are not all that rosy. In fact, they are rather dark and grim.

Grim Tales is a collection of 13 mixed media paintings by Bugeja that explore the origin of fairy tales – centuries-old stories that over time and with lots of variations became tales to read to our children and which have had such an impact on our imagination when we were young ourselves.

The exhibition is open on weekdays between 7pm and 10pm and during weekends from 10am to 2pm and between 6pm and 10pm.