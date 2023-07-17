Ineos rider Tom Pidcock said Monday he fancies Tadej Pogacar’s chances in a titanic Tour de France title struggle he predicts could go to the wire in Paris in an “all-out war”.

Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard is currently atop the overall standings, with Team UAE’s Pogacar trailing by just 10 seconds in second place, with the Tour set to reach its climax on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.

“I think Tadej,” Pidcock said when asked for his favourite to claim victory.

“Jumbo seem a little bit anxious, worried, desperate, they are working too hard to make things happen,” the Olympic mountain bike champion told reporters at his team hotel at the foot of Mont Blanc.

