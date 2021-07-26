Tom Pidcock won Britain’s third gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, clinching victory in the men’s mountain bike race less than two months after being hit by a car in training.

Pidcock broke his collarbone and was rushed to hospital after he was crashed into at speed in the French Pyrenees in May.

His coach Kurt Bogaerts said Pidcock had been “catapulted over the car”, adding the rider was “lucky”.

But the 21-year-old completed an impressive turnaround to win gold in Japan and become the youngest Olympic mountain bike champion in history

