Pies, ice cream, pasta cream and a vegan mozzarella are among a fresh list of products recalled due to potential contamination with a pesticide.

It follows a similar list from the health authorities issued last week as the European Commission agreed a mass recall of products.

They all contain an ingredient that has potentially been contaminated with ethylene oxide, a pesticide not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU.

Although consuming the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, experts say there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of this chemical in contaminated foods over time.

The new list of products are:

Confiserie Firenze’s Bisfrolla - torta di pasta frolla farcita con confettura di mora rossa e mirtillo nero, which comes in 500gr packs and its best before date is September 30. The lot number is 1L057.

Carrefour's Crema Da Cucina 100% vegetable, which comes in 20ml packs and its best before date is December 26. Its lot number is 21090.

Milka and Toblerone ice creams

The Milka (Vanilla & Chocolate Swirl) come in 100ml packs, expiry date January 31, 2023, lots MI1009031001, MI1009032501, MI1009032502, MI1009034501, MI1009034602, MI1009035801 and (Vanilla & Chocolate Swirl Mini). The latter come in packs of six pieces, each 50ml. Their expiry date is March 31, 2023, lot PL1084.

The Toblerone (Gelato al gusto cioccolato-miele con cioccolato) come in packs of six pieces, each 50ml. The expiry date is February 28, 2023, lot PL1042.

Vegan mozzarella of the Vemondo brand. It comes in 100gr packs and its expiry date is August 24.