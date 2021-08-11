The recent National Road Championship organized by the Malta Cycling Federation saw Pierre Borg of Mosta AF Sing Studio being declared as the new national champion for the first time for the Mosta club to obtain this title after a failure of fifteen years.

On the Ladies’ side, Marie Claire Aquilina of the Greens Team retained the title. This Championship was strongly dominated by the Mosta AF Sing Studio Club where they won five championships.

