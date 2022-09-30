Epic’s transformation journey is moving to its next phase, as Tamas Banyai steps down as its CEO, and Pierre-Etienne Cizeron takes over from October 1, 2022. Tamas has been with the company for eight years, and has led as CEO since April 2020. During this period, Epic launched a new brand, no contract unlimited plans, doubled its retail footprint, started the rollout of its new mobile network with Malta’s fastest 5G, and launched 2000 Mbps fibre broadband Internet services first in Malta. As a result, the company is steadily increasing its customer-base and its revenues and has regained the pole position in the mobile market.

In March 2021, Epic entered into a long-term service agreement with Phoenix Towers International for the provision of hosting services of its mobile infrastructure as well as for the construction of new sites through a build-to-suit programme, securing long-term access by Epic to such infrastructure. Earlier this month Epic secured €20 million financing from the European Investment Bank to accelerate the rollout of new services and future-proof its infrastructure.

“The Board is grateful for Tamas’s leadership and his significant achievements. We will continue to build on the solid foundation that is his legacy, to ensure that the company continues to go from strength to strength. We wish him the best of luck for his new career going forward,” said Professor Juanito Camilleri, Chairman of the Board of Epic.

"With Pierre-Etienne’s arrival, Epic’s journey will start a new phase that will see the completion of the modernization and upgrade of its new mobile network with nationwide 5G coverage, continued improvement of customer experience, and further acceleration of Epic’s journey of becoming a fully converged operator. He brings with him a wealth of international experience in the rollout and management of the full spectrum of state-of-the-art telecom and digital services in highly competitive markets.

“Pierre-Etienne will accelerate Epic’s journey in Malta building an infrastructure which is second to none and matching this great network with excellent customer experience and value. No doubt he will further unleash the potential of Epic’s great team, and on behalf of everyone at Epic, I welcome and wish him every success in his new role with Epic at this exciting juncture,” added Prof. Camilleri.