Pieta Hotspurs and Żebbuġ Rangers will open their bid for an immediate return to Premier League football with clashes against Swieqi United and Żurrieq as the draws of the Challenge League were held on Tuesday.

The Hotspurs and the Rangers lost their top-flight status last April and will be looking to stay in contention for promotion in the 16-team championship.

This season, the Challenge League is being contested by 16 teams, with the top two-placed teams winning promotion to the Premier League while the bottom four teams will end up playing in the National Amateur League.

The championship will kick off on the weekend of September 16 and will come to a close on April 28.

