PIETA HOTSPURS 3

Hovhannisyan 1 pen., 85

Temitope 28

GUDJA UNITED 1

Nagamatsu 14

PIETA HOSTPURS

R. Cini-6.5, S. Okoh-7, C. Bangura-5.5, O. Temitope-7, D. Zerafa-6, J. Ghio-6.5, A. Hovhannisyan-6.5 (90 G. Xuereb), K. Leonardi-6.5 (66 T. Yamaguchi), K. Briffa-6, K. Catania-6 (62 I. Farrugia), Z. Leonardi-6.

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-5, J. Bolanos-6, T. Nagamatsu-6.5, V. Plut-6.5, S. Attard-6, J. Arthur-5.5, K. Micallef-6, J. Attard-6 (55 J. Bugeja), H. Vella (46 J. Mintoff-5.5), S. Da Mata-6 (86 D. Kolf), F, Zuniga-6.

Referee Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow cards Temitope, Micallef.

BOV Player of the match Abraham Temitope (Pieta Hotspurs).

Pieta Hotspurs got their second win of the season as they beat Gudja United 3-1 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Fans barely had time to settle into their seats as within seconds of the kick off, Kian Leonardi was tripped inside the area by Karl Micallef with referee Andrea Sciriha pointing to the spot.

Armen Hovhannisyan sent goalkeeper Glen Zammit the other way as the Hotspurs opened proceedings.

Gudja were riled up after conceding so early and pressure shifted into the Hotspurs’ half. Eventually, Tatsuro Nagamatsu brought Gudja level on 14 minutes after meeting a low cross from inside the area amid confusion in the Pieta defence.

