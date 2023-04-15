Pieta Hotspurs on Friday became the first team in the Premier League to lose their top-flight status following their 3-2 defeat to Birkirkara at the National Stadium.

Goals from Yannick Yankam, Osvaldo Iorio and Alex Alves handed all three points for Birkirkara and ensured they would finish in the runners-up spot in the Premier League standings as well as booking a return to European football this summer.

However, on the other hand, the result had serious ramifications for the Hotspurs, who have been relegated to the Challenge League with one match to spare.

The defeat to Birkirkara left Pieta at the bottom of the standings with 11 points, three points adrift of Sta Lucia and Żebbuġ Rangers who are in action on Saturday against Ħamrun Spartans and Mosta respectively.

