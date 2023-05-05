Pieta Hotspurs announced that president Mario Mallia has decided to step down from his post.

Mallia had taken the role of Hotspurs president in the summer of 2015 when he had replaced Joseph Sammut.

During his time at the helm, the Hotspurs gave a lot of importance to youth development, with the club nurturing several players who went on to join bigger clubs.

The club issued a statement whereby they paid tribute to Mallia’s contribution to the club.

