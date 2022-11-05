PIETÀ HOTSPURS 1

S. Okoh 89

MARSAXLOKK 1

T. Agius 78

PIETA HOTSPURS

S. Alampasu-6.5, C. Bangura-6 (86 A. Latif), O. Temitope-5, D. Zerafa-7, J. Ghio 6, T. Agius-5 (81 S. Okoh), A. Schembri Wismayer-7.5 (81 K. Leonardi), Z. Leonardi-6 (90 S. Mizzi), A. Ogungbe-6.5, A. Camara-6.5, T. Yamaguchi-5.

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnjak-5, A. Attard-6 (74 A. Effiong), K. Keqi-5, W. Serrano-6, P. Xuereb-6, S. Ferraris-5, O. Carniello-6, S. Moracci-6 (67 Wellington), D. Vukovic-5.5, D. Agius-6.5, T. Fonseca-6 (80 J. Aguilar).

Referee Daniel Portelli.

Yellow cards Bangura, Attard, Ferraris, Serrano, Agius.

Red card Ferraris (M) 67.

BOV Player of the Match Alan Schembri Wismayer (Pietà Hotspurs)

A battle between Pietà Hotspurs and Marsaxlokk, two sides fighting for survival, ended in a 1-1 draw at the Centenary Stadium.

While the Hotspurs were hoping to break a two-match losing streak, Marsaxlokk had been on a two-match unbeaten run with a win against Birkirkara and a draw against champions Hibernians.

Hotspurs coach Rodney Bugeja started Amadou Camara in place of Amadu Latif. As for Marsaxlokk, coach Pablo Doffo put in Peter Xuereb and Santiago Moracci instead of Uzeh Edafe and Leandro Aguirre.

A drab first half saw both sides in trouble as windy conditions affected the rhythm of the game, both sets of players struggling to keep the ball in play.

