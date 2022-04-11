Pieta Hotspurs are back in the Premier League following a 3-1 win over Swieqi United at the Tedesco Stadium.

The result enabled the Hotspurs to seal second spot in the standings as they finished on 40 points, five behind section winners Żebbuġ Rangers and two ahead of Tarxien Rainbows.

Pieta took the lead on 36 minutes when they were awarded a penalty and Daniel Zerafa kept his cool to put his team ahead.

Abdeen Temitope Abdul double the Hotspurs lead two minutes from the end of the first half.

Swieqi United managed to pull a goal back on 65 minutes when Johan Alberto Castano converted a penalty.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta