Pietà Hotspurs continued with their transfer activity when they reached an agreement to sign Belgian forward Ange Aboa Belibi, the Premier League club have announced.

The capture of Belibi is another testament to the Hotspurs philosophy to invest in youth talent ahead of their return to top-flight football next season.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has an eye-catching CV to his name.

Belibi came through the youth ranks of Belgian giants Anderlecht as he played for the U-17 and U-18 selections.

