Newly promoted side to the BOV Premier League Pieta’ Hostpurs confirmed the signing of Japanese attacking midfielder Takuma Yamaguchi Tuesday.

This is the Hotspurs’ first summer signing, ahead of other deals said to be close to completion. According to club sources, Yamaguchi will be on his first professional contract, following several years as a collegiate football player back in his home country.

