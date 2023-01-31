Premier League side Pieta Hotspurs have announced their latest signing as they confirmed Italian goalkeeper Simone Moschin on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old shotstopper joins the club as a free agent after being released by Serie C club Fermana in July.
The former Siena and Chievo player joins coach Rodney Bugeja’s squad at a fragile moment.
The Hotspurs, currently languishing at the bottom of the table, will be hoping for a better second round of the season, and have secured players on opposite sides of the pitch so far after the addition of Armenian striker Armen Hovhannisyan last week. The 22-year-old featured in Pieta’s loss to Mosta over the weekend.
