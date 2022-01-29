A Pietá man who was found seriously hurt outside garages in his hometown on Friday morning has died, the police said in a brief statement on Saturday.

The 54-year-old was being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. He died overnight.

Police found the man lying on the ground at the entrance to a garage complex on Triq Hookham Frere at 6.30am on Friday following a report. He was seriously injured.

No further details about the incident were provided.

The police are conducting an investigation into the case, while magistrate Astrid May Grima has also been appointed to lead an inquiry into the incident.