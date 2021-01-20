Pietà Hotspurs held second-placed Pembroke Athleta to a 3-3 draw with an injury time equaliser at the Victor Tedesco Stadium on Sunday.

It was a thrilling comeback which Hotspurs coach Brian Spiteri said gives them a lot of courage.

“The difference between the first and second half was the amount of space we gave our opponents,” Spiteri told the Times of Malta.

“In my opinion, (Pembroke) have among the best foreign players in this division. We don’t have this luxury apart from the fact that we’ve only just come out of a COVID-19 situation in which we had eight players missing.

“In today’s game, we recovered three but had another two out through suspension. What we have, I believe, is a group of young players who are full of enthusiasm and are willing to learn.”

For Pembroke, this will be a lesson as the side had been 3-1 ahead before the break but dropped two important points which had looked in the bag.

