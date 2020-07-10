The PACE rapporteur on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the rule of law in Malta, Pieter Omtzigt, vowed on Friday he will not rest until there is justice for Daphne.

Friday is the 1,000th day since her death, on October 16, 2017.

In a statement, Omtzigt said Daphne Caruana Galizia’s brutal assassination continued to cast a dark shadow on Maltese public life.

“The tireless devotion of her family, the meticulous work of investigative journalists and the committed activism of civil society have kept Daphne’s name at the heart of the national conversation. Politicians and police officers have resigned or been sacked, because of Daphne.

Mayor revelations of corruption have been made and what Daphne had reported, and was once rejected as lies, has since been confirmed.

Omtzigt said that despite all of the protracted court proceedings, no-one has been convicted for her murder and none of her allegations of high-level corruption has been convincingly investigated by law enforcement bodies.

He said the Maltese police must now establish Joint Investigation Teams with their foreign counterparts, or they will never get to the bottom of her murder or the multiple scandals that are associated with it.

Omtzigt said he was not deceived by empty process and cosmetic change and vowed not to rest until there was justice for Daphne, her family and the people of Malta, who continued to pay the price for corruption.