Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is understood to have been assigned a court case concerning Pilatus Bank officials after civil society activists won a legal battle to have the previous magistrate removed.

Earlier this month a constitutional court ruled that the case should be reassigned after Magistrate Nadine Lia repeatedly turned down requests to recuse herself.

NGO Repubblika had argued that the magistrate had a conflict of interest in the case because her father-in-law, Pawlu Lia, represented key figures embroiled in the Pilatus Bank scandal.

The NGO later called for her resignation.

In the constitutional court ruling, Mr Justice Ian Spiteri Bailey said Lia had behaved differently in this case than she had done in others when she had recused herself to ensure there was no perception of bias.

Repubblika had sufficiently proven that there was "real and founded" concerns about bias in this case.

The judge also said that the dispute between both parties had raised "serious doubts" about the serenity of proceedings.

It is understood the case will start before Stafrace Zammit on November 16.

Repubblika has brought the challenge case to court to call upon the police commissioner to take criminal action against several former top officials at the shuttered bank.