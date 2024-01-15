A case challenging the State's decision not to prosecute some of Pilatus Bank officials will be heard in open court, following an appeals court ruling that confirmed the decision.

Rule of law group Repubblika on Monday welcomed the decision in its favour, which dismissed requests by the Attorney General and the State Advocate for proceedings to be held behind closed doors.

Speaking at a press conference outside the law courts, Repubblika chairman Robert Aquilina pointed out that the AG and the State Advocate had argued that the proceedings should be held behind closed doors in view of Malta's international obligations and the rules of international arbitration.

But, Aquilina said, the court had dismissed those arguments and democracy and transparency had triumphed. The people would thus be able to know what was happening and the institutions could be held to account.

The case was instituted by Repubblika 18 months ago, challenging a decision by the Attorney General not to take legal action against some of the bank's officials despite a request made by a magistrate in the conclusions of an inquiry into financial wrongdoing.

Aquilina said the requests for proceedings to be held behind closed doors were an attempt to hide facts from the people. The Constitutional Court rebuffed in June and that decision had now been confirmed on appeal.

It was 'scandalous', Aquilina said, that the State Advocate and the Attorney General had worked against the interests of the people.

Repubblika chairman Robert Aquilina speaking on Monday with lawyer Jason Azzopardi (left).

Precious time had been lost and the case could have been decided by now were it not for these delays, he said.

Aquilina observed that the two officials had also claimed that police investigations into Pilatus Bank were continuing. But the courts were doubtful of this claim.

He could say with certainty that no investigations were being carried out by the police, Aquilina said.

He said the AG had been trying to deceive and was trying to hide the obscenities carried out by criminals. It was about time she changed course and came on the side of honest citizens.

Aquilina was accompanied by legal counsel Jason Azzopardi.