One of the oldest buildings in Mellieħa has been converted into a museum charting the history of pilgrimages to the ancient sanctuary of Our Lady in that locality.

The Pilgrims’ Lodge, as the museum is called, is the result of a €643,000 investment by the church's Foundation for Cultural Heritage. the Malta Tourism Authority and EU funds.

The museum, located next to the sanctuary, features exhibits about the history of the sanctuary and devotional items used by the sanctuary and pilgrims along the years.

The museum was inaugurated by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea‑Curmi, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and the parliamentary secretary for EU funds Chris Bonett in the presence of archpriest Joe Caruana and representatives of the local council.

Mgr Galea Curmi said this and other projects inaugurated in the past few years underlined the need to preserve the heritage inherited by the current generation. The Pilgrim’s Lodge is among restoration, conservation and protection projects handled by the foundation as it promotes the ecclesiastical heritage.

The minister underlined the importance of the museum as part of Malta's tourism product for those wishing to explore Malta's religious attractions.