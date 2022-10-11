The lay fraternity of St Dominic will be holding the annual pilgrimage from St Dominic parish church to the sanctuary of Our Lady of the Grotto in Rabat, on Sunday.

The holy tour is one of the most ancient pilgrimages; it dates back to 1883.

With the assistance of Fr Angelo Portelli, OP, who was later appointed Auxiliary Bishop, the pilgrimage started to be organised yearly. Starting from near the parish church in Valletta at 4.45am, the pilgrimage is accompanied by the prayer of the Holy Rosary. Those who would like to go by bus, transport will leave at 7am from the near the church.

People can join the pilgrimage from several points, including Castile Place at 5am, St Anne Street (5.15), Portes des Bombes (5.25), Dun Gorg chapel (5.35), St Cajetan church (5.45), the Aqueduct, Mrieħel (6), the MFSA building (6.20), Attard (6.40) and the Domus Romana (7.45am).

Upon arrival at the grotto the pilgrims will chant the Salve Regina, followed by Mass at 8.30am.

Those who would like to participate are to contact Norbert Muscat on 9920 0565.