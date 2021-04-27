Gozitan seminarians, together with their rector and vice rector last Saturday took part in a pilgrimage from Victoria to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, where prayers were said, followed by Mass celebrated by Fr rector Richard Nazzareno Farruġia and vice rector Samuel Grech.

Deacon Andrew Grima of San Lawrenz and seminarian Gabriel Vella of Qala, prolaimed their vows in preparation for their ordination on Friday. Grima will be ordained priest while Vella deacon.

At the end of the celebration, the Regina Caeli was sung.