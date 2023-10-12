The lay fraternity of St Dominic will be holding the annual pilgrimage from St Dominic parish church to the sanctuary of Our Lady of the Grotto in Rabat, on Sunday, October 15.

The pilgrimage is one of the most ancient ones, dating back to 1883. With the assistance of Fr Angelo Portelli, OP, who was later appointed auxiliary bishop, the pilgrimage started to be organised yearly.

Starting from near St Dominic parish church, Valletta, at 4.45am, the pilgrimage is accompanied by the prayer of the Holy Rosary.

People can join the pilgrimage from several points, including Castile Place at 5am, St Anne Street (5.15), Portes des Bombes (5.25), Dun Ġorġ chapel (5.35), St Cajetan parish church (5.45), the Aqueduct, Mrieħel (6), the MFSA building (6.20), Attard (6.40) and the Domus Romana at 7.45am.

Those who would like to go by bus, transport will leave from the near St Dominic church at 7am.Upon arrival at the grotto, the pilgrims will chant the Salve Regina, followed by Mass at 8.30am.

Those who would like to participate are to contact Norbert Muscat on 9920 0565.