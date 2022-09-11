Bikers and cyclists revived an old tradition on Sunday with the Our Lady of Graces pilgrimage resuming after a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While motorbikes started the pilgrimage from Mosta, cyclists took off from Rabat. The pilgrims followed a painting of Our Lady of Graces as they headed to Żabbar, where the pilgrimage ended at around 1pm.

While the motorcycle pilgrimage dates to 1951, cyclists were allowed to join the journey in 1955.

It was cancelled or postponed on four occasions.

In 1976, an election led to the cancellation of all festivities in Żabbar and, in 1984, the event was postponed after an explosion on a patrol boat led to the deaths of five soldiers and two police officers. In 2020 and 2021, the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Vatican named Our Lady of Graces in Żabbar patron of motorcyclists and cyclists in 2003.