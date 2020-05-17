A 32-year-old pillion rider is in a critical condition following a traffic accident in Żebbuġ.

The police said the accident happened at around noon in Triq l-Imdina.

The woman, who is from Mtarfa, was riding behind a 40-year-old man from Rabat on a Harley Davidson that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Porte. The Porte was being driven by a 49-year-old man from Żabbar. The rider suffered slight injuries.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.