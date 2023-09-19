A 35-year-old woman was grievously injured on Monday in a traffic accident in Birżebbuġa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Birżebbuġa at 4.15pm.

The woman was riding pillion on a Yamaha that was being ridden by a 42-year-old man. The bike was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris that was being driven by a 42-year-old woman. All three live in Birżebbuġa.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.

 

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.