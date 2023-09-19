A 35-year-old woman was grievously injured on Monday in a traffic accident in Birżebbuġa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Birżebbuġa at 4.15pm.

The woman was riding pillion on a Yamaha that was being ridden by a 42-year-old man. The bike was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris that was being driven by a 42-year-old woman. All three live in Birżebbuġa.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.