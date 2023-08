A man was seriously injured when a small motorcycle was involved in a collision with a van on the Coast Road on Monday morning.

The police said the man, a 43-year-old Nigerian, was a pillion rider on a Peugeot Tweet being driven by a 43-year-old Italian.

The other vehicle, a Toyota Hiace, was being driven by a 34-year-old from Mali.

The accident happened at 11.30am. The police are investigating.