A young woman was seriously injured when the motorcycle she was riding was involved in a collision with a car in Swieqi early on Thursday.

The police said the 25-year-old Italian, a resident of Naxxar, was riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle driven by a 32-year-old man from Naxxar. It was involved in a collision with a Renault Clio driven by a 27-year-old from Mosta.

The accident happened in St Andrews Road at about 7.30am.

The motorcyclist was slightly injured. The driver of the Clio was unhurt.

Magistrate Claire-Louise Stafrace Zammit is holding an inquiry.