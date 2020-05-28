A 32-year-old pillion rider has died as a result of critical injuries sustained during a traffic accident in Żebbuġ 11 days ago.

The police said on Thursday that the woman had succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

The accident had happened at around noon on May 17 in Triq l-Imdina.

The woman, who is from Mtarfa, was riding behind a 40-year-old man from Rabat on a Harley Davidson that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Porte. The Porte was being driven by a 49-year-old man from Żabbar. The rider suffered slight injuries.

The police are investigating while Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia is leading an inquiry.