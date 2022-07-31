An Italian woman was seriously injured when a quadbike she was riding on crashed into a wall in Victoria, Gozo.
The police said the accident happened late on Saturday afternoon in Triq San Anard.
The quadbike was being driven by a 29-year-old Italian, who was slightly injured, The woman, also a 29-year-old Italian suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised.
In a separate accident, a 21-year-old Dutch man was injured when he was hit by a car in Rue D-Argens, Gzira, at about 7pm on Saturday.
The car, a Toyota Corolla, was being driven by a 28-year-old Syrian resident in Zebbuġ.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us