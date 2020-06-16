Air Malta’s decision to make pilots redundant and demote a substantial number of captains was taken without a safety risk assessment being commissioned in terms of the airline’s ‘Safety Management System Manual’, and as required by the Transport Malta Civil Aviation Directorate, the union representing pilots said.

Following weeks of negotiations, Air Malta dismissed half of its pilots, saying that it was unable to match the “unreasonable” demands made by the union representing them. The dismissals followed weeks of negotiations between the airline and pilots’ union ALPA.

ALPA said Tuesday this gave rise to a state of illegality leading to newly-demoted pilots being pulled off rosters. Accordingly, the airline may only presently deploy around 30 pilots to operate upcoming flights.

The union said the legal responsibility for such irregularity, as well as the consequences stemming from it, would have to be borne by company CEO Clifford Chetcuti, who was the accountable manager of the airline.

Mr Chetcuti, it said, was hand-picked by former Minister Konrad Mizzi, notwithstanding that he lacked previous experience in managing an airline. Before joining Air Malta, he headed flight training at Qatar Airways.

ALPA noted that, notwithstanding reports by Air Malta’s shareholder that it was willing to re-enter negotiations, its executive committee had, to date, not been approached. On the contrary, Air Malta’s lawyer Ron Galea Cavallazzi, made it very clear in court on Monday that the company would not meet ALPA.

While reaffirming that the association was open to the possibility of meetings, ALPA said the termination of employment of 69 pilots, as well as the demotions in question, were communicated directly to its members, despite discussions still being underway and despite specific assurances that this would not happen.

These redundancies and demotions earned Air Malta the top spot in the European Hall of Shame, it said.



