Air Malta has just received formal notice that in a vote taken by 53 pilots still in employment with the Airline, the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) refused the airline’s latest offer that would have seen all flight deck crew, including the 69 pilots previously made redundant, secure their employment and be re-instated back with the airline.

At the end of July, pilots voted within their union to take industrial action, including possible strikes, in protest over the dismissal of their colleagues and breaches of the collective agreement and conditions of employment.

The pilots were sacked in June after refusing to have their salaries reduced to the level requested by the airline amid the COVID-19 slowdown.

Air Malta said on Tuesday its offer meant that most of the pilots would have had to accept a reduction to their remuneration while maintaining most of their “favourable rostering practices” at a time when the airline faced “unprecedented challenges” with “considerably decreased revenue”s and ongoing high costs in operations.

It would have seen the currently employed pilots accept a 20% reduction in their basic pay with the 69 redundant pilots re-employed at 50% of their previous basic pay. All pilots would have seen their basic pay increase to 90% in April 2022 and revert to full basic pay in April 2023. Productivity and fixed allowances would be paid in full throughout.

The 69 returning pilots would have had to relinquish their retirement scheme which currently entitles the Air Malta crew to receive a payout of about €800,000 at age 55. All pilots would also have to drive themselves to work, forfeiting a legacy practice of having a chauffeur-driven car to pick them up for duty.

Air Malta said the currently employed pilots refused the offer that would have permitted their 69 redundant colleagues to be re-employed with conditions it could sustain in challenging conditions as a result of the effects of the pandemic.

It said it was disappointed with the outcome of the vote, following efforts to maintain all pilots in employment at a time when the industry saw more than 90,000 pilots worldwide made redundant.

Air Malta said it remains committed to ensuring its ongoing sustainability to the benefit of all its staff and the nation.