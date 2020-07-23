Pilots who are still in employment will be donating a “substantial part of their salary” to colleagues who were laid off by Air Malta in June.

In a statement, the airline pilots’ association (ALPA) said that after more than half of its members were laid off on June 8, the rest have decided to help their colleagues out by giving up part of their salary.

The association said it will also be providing financial assistance to ensure its members received “income necessary for subsistence”.

“More than half of the members of the association were laid off on June 8 and, to date, still find themselves adrift. A good number of these pilots had served with the company for the past 20 years.

“Notwithstanding, Air Malta ́s management team is refusing to engage in effective consultation to resolve the hardship which is being endured by the families of 69 pilots,” ALPA said in its statement.

The association said it regretted that Air Malta has not yet provided any justification for its failure to take the necessary measures for the members to receive wage supplements which would have ensured the retention of all pilots.

“ALPA calls on the company to engage in meaningful discussions to ensure that a long-lasting solution is found in the interests of both parties,” the association said.

The airline and pilots’ association have been at loggerheads in recent months as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the airline to ground its fleet for months.