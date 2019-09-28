Updated 8.30pm with Air Malta response

Air Malta has said it is ready to sign an agreement with the pilots' union given that ALPA had said it never made a €700,000 early retirement deal a precondition in negotiations.

The airline issued a statement on Saturday after ALPA filed a sworn reply in court to deny claims that it turned to industrial action because the government refused to guarantee €700,000 early retirement deals.

Air Malta said there were therefore "no pending issues" between the two sides, and that it was ready to sign a version of the agreement put forward by ALPA in June.

The airline said was reached between the parties and that it had unambiguously informed ALPA, as well as inviting the union to propose a date for signing. It insisted the union had raised the early retirement packages as a condition for negotiations in a meeting with the tourism minister.

"ALPA had always insisted that unless the government gives job guarantees to the pilots, no agreement can ever be reached," Air Malta said.

"This was recently re-iterated by the present Vice President of ALPA, where he insisted that no agreement would be signed unless government guarantees are given.

"The agreement Air Malta reached with ALPA this June 2019 would clear all matters which were being discussed since May 2018 and is intended to provide a framework for pilots and Air Malta to work together towards further growth of the Airline."

'No official demands' - ALPA

In a statement on Saturday, ALPA accused the airline of a "smear campaign" and described its claims as “a fabrication” and a pretext for Air Malta management to pick a fight and escalate confrontation.

The union said it had never “officially” made any demands about early retirement schemes.

ALPA and Air Malta locked heads in July after pilots were told to follow industrial action, at the height of summer.

The pilots’ union said that it had ordered the industrial action – which Air Malta immediately obtained a court injunction to block – due to the airline’s failure to respect collective agreement provisions.

Air Malta, however, said that the union was upset that it had not received guarantees that lucrative €700,000 golden handshake deals for pilots would remain in place if the company folded.

The airline subsequently said it would sue ALPA.

On Saturday, ALPA said its name had been smeared “all over the media” by the airline and not been allowed to give its version of events.