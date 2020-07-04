The pilots' union has voiced concerns after an Air Malta official said safety issues could arise in cokcpits when two captains are scheduled to operate the same flight.

ALPA-Malta said that while it was common practice for airlines to employ approximately the same number of captains and first officers, Air Malta's flights would now have to be manned solely and exclusively by captains after the airline terminated the employment of all its first officers.

It raised its concerns after testimony by Air Malta's chief human resources officer, James Genovese, in a court hearing on the union's request for a prohibitory injunction against the airline over the redundancies.

ALPA said that the airline had also not amended its operations manuals and training programs to cater for operations consisting entirely of captains.

"In view of the above, ALPA has formally requested the company to provide clarification of the statements made by Mr. Genovese with immediate effect," the union said.

"The Association has also formally called on the company to forward a risk assessment related to the change in crew complement. This risk assessment was to be carried out with due diligence before the said action and is mandated by European Aviation Regulations. The assessment should have ensured that there exist no unacceptable risks which could jeopardise the health or the

wellbeing of its members.

"ALPA has also informed the company that it will be taking all necessary measures in order to ensure that its members are not exposed to any unnecessary risks during the daily operation of its aircraft."