Hundreds of guests at The Pink Fashion Show last night were immersed in the brands that paraded along one of Malta’s most sought-after catwalks as projections wrapped the wall of a disused, retro cinema in Cospicua.

The Rialto, an Art Moderne building from the 1950s and closed down as a movie theatre some 40 years ago, set the scene for a revival of the Golden Age of cinema and to premiere the winter looks from the top high-street brands.

Kicking off like the opening of an old movie, a virtual red curtain was raised to reveal the debut of Luke Azzopardi Ready to Wear, which chose The Pink Fashion Show to launch the Maltese designer’s first diffusion line.

Calzedonia, Cortefiel, Darmanin Footwear, Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, O’hea Opticians, Pedro del Hierro, Vascas and Women’secret rolled out, showcasing the best of winter wear, shoes, underwear, accessories and jewels for top-to-toe inspiration.

Parading to electro-swing tunes by DJ Ziggy, 30 models sported a modern take on the screen-siren look of the 1950s, with flattened, wet-look hairdos by Nev Hair Salon and Alberto Spiteri at Niumee, and make-up by Guerlain, which focused on intense lips, strong wing eyeliner and pale skin for that star quality.

The catwalk was projected on the high walls of the theatre for maximum impact, while guests also got the chance to go behind the scenes through snippets of footage of the backstage commotion screened in the imposing auditorium.

Projection mapping by Mad About Video Multimedia plastered the walls in the look and feel of the clothing, jewellery and shoes on the catwalk, transforming the stark Rialto into the cinematic experience it once was.

A Times of Malta event, in collaboration with Casapinta Exhibitions and Events, The Pink Fashion Show spilled into the square outside, where the catwalk was also live-streamed.

It was a festive affair, with the façade of the imposing building clad in a Pink movie-like poster, the whole square decorated for the town celebrations, and a mulled wine and Kinnie welcome drink served to guests.

Christmas came early at The Pink Fashion Show where guests were also treated to an array of Campari cocktails and food by Eeetwell at the after-party, gifted luxury cosmetics and perfumes, and were spoiled with a packed goody bag and the chance to win fabulous prizes.

The Pink Fashion Show was supported by After Eight, Baci, Campari, Continental Cars, Eeetwell, Exclusive Creations, GO, Gucci, iCentre, Jean Paul Gaultier, Kinnie, Lancaster, Neu Collective, Niumee, Purina Gourmet, Sun Lab, SV Beauty and TD Plus.