Not Just… The Wall, a tribute concert to the music of Pink Floyd, will be performed at the Aurora Opera House, Victoria, tomorrow at 8pm. The concert will feature Cash and Band, The Gozo Youth Orchestra and the NJTW Choir directed by Mro Joseph Grech, accompanied by guest artists Keith Anthony, Cheryl Balzan, Dorothy Bezzina, Chris Grech, Kevin McGowan and Neville Refalo.

