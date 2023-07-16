Bastille Day was celebrated with a delectable culinary demo of French cuisine at The Pink Lunch Party by Satariano last week.

Guests, who included the French Ambassador to Malta, others related to interior design and architecture, and pop star Ira Losco, were welcomed by a refreshing bitter-sweet French aperitif, Pampelle, for a taste of “summertime anytime”.

They were not only treated to a networking light lunch in the stylish and inviting surroundings of the interiors showroom in Msida Valley Road but also got to experience top chef Tom Peters from Gracy’s Arts & Supper Club in action as he cooked up some tasty bites.

An appetising charcuterie board by Carmelo Abela Ltd.

Peters used Satariano’s state-of-the-art Porcelanosa Gama Décor Smart Kitchen to magically whisk up a fresh and green gazpacho, served in a shot glass.

The stage for the demo was the latest innovation in the SmartKitchen range – a concept set to revolutionise current notions of a kitchen and amaze diners with new ideas.

Using the obstacle-free, seamless and aesthetically appealing workspace, with just a small, embedded, touch-sensitive screen to control the different electronic features, Peters powered his blender wirelessly through proximity with the countertop.

Guests were served a range of paired French wines to the chill-out vibe and feel-good tunes of live band The Eggheads

Up on the third floor of the showroom, among luxurious pieces of furniture, Peters prepared deep-fried oysters and other delicacies in Satariano’s minimalist Mesons Cucine kitchen.

Joe Satariano and Sam Rowe-Beddoe (right)

A mix of elegance and technology, with its clean and pure lines, it was an invitation to share in the pleasure of good food.

His fare was complemented by a full-blown and appetising charcuterie board, including cured meats, a variety of cheeses, crackers, nuts, fruits and vegetables, dipping sauces and oils by Monini and Casa Modena from Carmelo Abela, as well as a vegetarian Tipiak couscous, courtesy of M&Z Marketing.

Ira Losco

A Satariano must-have walk-in wardrobe was cleverly transformed into a bar and the wines from Farsons Direct included Jean-Luc Colombo – Côtes-du-Rhône Blanc, Domaine de l’Ile Rosé and Mas Amiel – Oiseau Rare, while Perrier, the French water par excellence, was also on offer.

Gifts for the guests Feel-good tunes courtesy of The Eggheads Deep-fried oysters Luxurious Balmain Jewellery, by Eclectic Marcette Fabri and Marthese Abela from Franks Satariano state-of-the-art showroom An evening of luxury French wines were enjoyed by the guests. Guests enjoying a chat On the terrace of the Satariano showroom.

Luxurious Balmain jewellery, by Eclectic, was also showcased on a Poltrona Frau desk, and the handmade unisex collection by artisans in France, designed by Olivier Roustaing, further enhanced the lavish French scene.

It was a feast for the senses and the French touch continued with Sisley Paris fragrances, with a range of Les Eaux Rêvées bottles on display, and guests also got to take home in their goodie bags Phyris cosmetics from Brown’s Pharmacy and VJ Salomone beauty products. MeDirect also supported the event.

The Times of Malta event, organised by Pink in collaboration with Satariano, was yet another addition to the online magazine’s portfolio, which includes the biannual Pink Fashion Show, talks for women on a variety of topics, and networking brunches and lunches.