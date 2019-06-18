O’hea Opticians gaudashoes.com Jerry Weber Mexx and Samsonite Cortefiel Noos Calzedonia Pedro del Hierro Jerry Weber US Polo Assn US Polo Assn Pedro del Hierro Women’secret and Vascas

The Marsa horse racing track was on Saturday transformed into the unique venue of the anticipated Pink Fashion Show, with an over 40-metre-long catwalk for an evening that married style with sport.

The Times of Malta event at the Malta Polo Club, featuring the thrilling final match of the Cawnpore Cup, offered its 750 guests and more the opportunity to follow the game, while mingling with the fashion crowd on the racecourse, decked out with haystacks and a chic barn-like feel for an elegant equestrian theme.

They were treated to healthy food by Eeetwell, flowing Häagen-Dasz ice creams, Kinnie and Campari cocktails, Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffees and Nestlé Yes bars, apart from generous goodie bags and plenty of other surprises and gifts, including Guerlain, Lancaster, La Praire and Trussardi products, during a pre- and afterparty.

A €500 voucher for a shopping spree at the luxury stores of Sicilia Outlet Village, complete with a return flight for two, courtesy of Sharon Travel Sicily, and coach transfers, was also up for grabs.

The 30 models on the catwalk were made up by Guerlain at Franks, with a mane-like hairstyle by dsalon in Ta’ l-Ibraġ, wearing shoes by gaudashoes.com.

They sported the top trends of the summer from Calzedonia, Cortefiel, Gerry Weber, Mexx, Noos, O’hea Opticians, Pedro del Hierro, Samsonite, US Polo Assn by OK Fashion, Vascas and Women’secret.

The 12th edition of the popular event, organised by Pink magazine, was supported by Casapinta and Ovation Events and Logistics.

It was sponsored by Campari, Coccinelle, Eeetwell, Gasan Zammit Motors Ltd, Go, Häagen-Dazs, Kinnie, L’Allée by Pippa Toledo, Lancaster, La Prairie, Mazda, Nestlé Yes, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Qronfla, Sicilia Outlet Village and Trussardi.