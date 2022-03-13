Pink was back with a bang as it teamed up with Gracy’s to host a ladies’ lunch on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The anticipated event united women from various walks of life to listen to a talk by awarding-winning human rights lawyer Harriet Wistrich and to network over lunch at the Valletta restaurant.

Women from various walks of life were invited to the event.

Around 50 women in business, lawyers, academics, from the arts world and heading related NGOs, listened to the solicitor with 25 years of experience in high-profile human rights and civil liberties cases talk about her work around male violence against women.

Wistrich is the founder and director of the UK’s Centre for Women’s Justice, a legal charity set up in 2016 to hold the state accountable around violence to women and girls.

She took the opportunity at the Pink and Gracy’s event to reach out and link up to other lawyers and organisations as part of the CWJ’s drive to build an international network to tackle psychological violence against women in the belief that much can be learnt from exchanging ideas and practices around the same issues.

Then they let their hair down over a long-awaited opportunity to mingle and socialise after two years of the pandemic that brought about a hiatus in events.

Gracy’s served a sumptous meal and free-flowing wine.

This is the third IWD talk in the Game Changer series, organised by Pink and Gracy’s Arts and Supper Club in Archbishop Street.

They are aimed to raise awareness about important women-related issues by bringing in international keynote speakers to a selected audience.

Combining serious topics with a trademark touch of fun and glamour, following their meal and free-flowing wines, all guests were also treated to a wide array of goodies, from cosmetics to fine chocolates, perfumes, flowers and health foods.

