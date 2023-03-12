Ladies last week gathered at Gracy’s Art and Supper Club in Valletta for what has grown into a yearly celebration of International Women’s Day, with a Times of Malta networking lunch organised by Pink.

The anticipated event was focused on a panel discussion with female experts in the field of technology, inspired by the theme of IWD 2023 – ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.

Alexia Anastasi from KPMG Digital Solutions, Christabel Calleja, head of authorisations at the Malta Gaming Authority, Jessica Dingli, product manager within the MeDirect tech team, Marica Xuereb, MITA’s strategic initiatives manager, and Vanessa Psaila from BMIT tackled issues of gender imbalance.

They told panel moderator Trudy Kerr from The She Word, and their interested audience, that any woman could enter this male-dominated industry, insisting they could make a success of it at any age.

Guests listening to the discussion. Photos: Jonathan Borg Guests enjoying the lunch. Gracy’s Art and Supper Club served an exquisite lunch. One of the event’s sponsors, The London Essence Co. One of the goody bags distributed at the event.

But it was not all talk, and guests from a variety of backgrounds got the opportunity to mingle over lunch and an Islands8 gin cocktail.

Attendees said they felt stimulated and inspired by the all-female and energetic event, which was supported by BMIT, Farsons Direct, Floreal, Islands8, KPMG Digital Solutions, MAC Cosmetics, Malta Enterprise, Malta Gaming Authority, MeDirect, MITA, Nutritional Power, OK Fashion; SPN, The London Essence Co. and The She Word.