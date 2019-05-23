Giving birth in a tiny spare toilet; opening up about autism after a late diagnosis; working in AI against the rise of the machines – these are some of the stories of the women in Pink, out with The Sunday Times of Malta this week.

“I am human. I am not meant to live alone. I want to interact, but I don’t know how,” says one autistic woman, who bravely faces any stigma and adverse repercussions at her workplace, explaining her dream to set up a much needed home for teenagers with mental health problems at the most crucial time of their lives.

Behind the scenes of the Pink ShowStopper photo shoot, shot by photographer MarieClaire Portelli.

Mount Carmel breaks you, she insists, adding that she wants to see a total change in the mental health sector.

The June issue of Malta’s top magazine for women also gives a blow-by-blow account of an unexpected and dramatic birth in a tiny spare toilet; and how the family coped with the panic situation as they brought a new life into this world without any medical background and midwifery skills.

Artificial intelligence [AI] – the ‘new revolution’ – can also be very dangerous and regulation is needed to ensure the safe use of this technology.

An IT lawyer talks about a national strategy for the safe development of AI to not only prevent the apocalyptic predictions of sci-fi movies at the hands of machines, but also be a tool to enhance human life.

Pink is also the leading fashion magazine, and hot off the heels of The Pink Fashion Show, the June issue showcases the brands on the catwalk, the sponsors and who was wearing what.

Fashion also takes centre stage with a look inside iconic Iggy Fenech’s wardrobe to reveal his first offbeat outfit and the many others that followed, highlighting the power clothes have to communicate; while local designer Maria Cutajar’s latest collection depicts the pain and strength beneath beauty; and the June photo shoot keeps things fresh and cool in all shades of green.

Pink is a monthly magazine, produced and published by Allied Newspapers Ltd.