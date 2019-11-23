The look of The Pink Fashion Show on December 5 is captured in tomorrow’s issue of this leading women’s magazine, out with The Sunday Times of Malta, in the run-up to the big event.

The photo shoot captures the feel of the most anticipated Christmas catwalk, inspired by yet another trademark unique venue – the disused former cinema, the Rialto in Cospicua, with its Art Moderne architecture and its retro vibe.

Chris Attard, the make-up artist behind the Guerlain glam look is featured in tomorrow’s issue, with his story about being a man in what is still considered to be a woman’s industry.

The making of the Pink Fashion Show. Video: Jonathan Borg

Among the high-street brands on the catwalk, which feature in this month’s photo shoot, is the anticipated launch of Luke Azzopardi Ready to Wear, the local designer’s first diffusion line, the origins of which he talks about in tomorrow’s magazine, showing how even clothes can dialogue.

But Pink is not just about fashion, deep and philosophical as this art form can be. And this month, it continues to tackle suicide through a focus on the worrying signs of this on social media and what technology is doing to us; as well as an encounter with the team from the Suicide Prevention and Outreach Therapeutic services, SPOT, within Victim Support Malta, who point out that an average of 25 families each year lose a loved one in this way, but feel they cannot talk about it.

Women continue to be celebrated in Pink through an inspiring interview with academic, activist and amputee, Amy Camilleri Zahra, on being a mother after meningitis; as well as an article on the first all-female sailing crew to complete such a challenging offshore race and the gruelling conditions to accomplish this mission.

Pink is produced and published by Allied Newspapers Ltd.