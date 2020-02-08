The legacy of the late flamenco producer, Sharon Sapienza, lives on as her recently widowed mother steps into her shoes to take her show to the London stage and fulfil her daughter’s dream.

In the February issue of Pink, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, Edwige Sapienza explains why she took on the role of ‘producer’, together with the Sharon Sapienza Foundation, set up after the untimely demise of her daughter, and what this would mean to her.

Malta’s best magazine for women also features a new book on Maltese “amazing” females by Kristina Chetcuti and a retrospective exhibition by artist Celia Borg Cardona, both of which have been inspired by or dedicated to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, shining a light on the activism of the author and painter in the fight for justice.

The idea of ability in disability also features in a focus on three women who are going about their daily lives, challenges and ambitions and have been captured by the lens of photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi as a part of a campaign to show that different is normal.

In the run-up to Valentine’s Day and the gifts most associated with it, the magazine takes a trip to the ‘city of perfume’, Florence, to discover the art of fragrance making and what goes into these ‘potions of love’.

Another love – this time for animals – is also featured in the magazine in a story about the women behind Rehome a Horse Malta, who explain the aims of their laudable initiative to give these noble steeds a second chance in life.

The leading fashion magazine also focuses on what to wear in the warmer winter months, with a photo shoot down by the sea that creates a wardrobe that is fit for the crisp, fresh air.

Pink is a bi-monthly magazine, produced and published by Allied Newspapers Ltd.